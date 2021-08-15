Analysts Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to post sales of $221.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $213.76 million to $230.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year sales of $906.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $910.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,161,000. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 685.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 67,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 59,203 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 33.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after buying an additional 2,104,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHC opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.