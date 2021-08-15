Analysts Offer Predictions for Masonite International Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Masonite International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $122.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

