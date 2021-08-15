Analysts Set Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Price Target at $50.55

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 159,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $56.68. 2,094,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $57.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

