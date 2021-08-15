Analysts Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) PT at C$133.75

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$133.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$131.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of TSE CCA traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$116.70. The company had a trading volume of 24,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,330. The company has a market cap of C$5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$89.90 and a one year high of C$132.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$624.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$630.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 9.3999993 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

