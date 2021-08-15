Analysts Set Expectations for Installed Building Products, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Installed Building Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IBP. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.09.

IBP opened at $123.55 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,273,000 after purchasing an additional 136,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,647,000 after buying an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,124,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,213,000 after buying an additional 156,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,657,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at $685,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,240 shares of company stock worth $33,552,627 in the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

