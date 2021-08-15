Analysts Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Target Price at $50.39

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.39.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FR. Truist Securities raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,714,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,444,000 after purchasing an additional 265,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,980,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,747,000 after acquiring an additional 299,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,097 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $276,961,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,840 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FR opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $55.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

