Analysts Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) PT at $21.07

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 22.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,162,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after buying an additional 212,074 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 393,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 203,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,136,000 after purchasing an additional 138,081 shares during the last quarter. 51.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OR opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. Equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

