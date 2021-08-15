Analysts Set Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) PT at $97.89

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.89.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $5.24 on Friday, hitting $102.17. 307,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,780. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.08. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $112.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $495,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $315,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,983 shares of company stock worth $16,609,293. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

