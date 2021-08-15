Analysts Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) PT at $53.00

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on VCEL. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vericel by 559.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 1,415.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vericel stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.51 and a beta of 2.09. Vericel has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

