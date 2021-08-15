Analysts Set Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Target Price at $135.06

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,926 shares of company stock worth $25,654,989 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $150.61. The stock had a trading volume of 905,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $151.15.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

