Analysts Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target at $49.43

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Xencor alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $35,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xencor by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after buying an additional 468,766 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,007,000 after buying an additional 353,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,389,000 after buying an additional 277,940 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth $9,678,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 168,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,934. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04. Xencor has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.