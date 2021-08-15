Analyzing Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) & Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) and Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

0.1% of Swire Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Swire Pacific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $113.07 billion 0.52 $4.31 billion $6.54 14.84 Swire Pacific $10.32 billion 2.58 -$1.42 billion ($0.34) -20.12

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Swire Pacific. Swire Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Swire Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 1 2 3 0 2.33 Swire Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.56%. Given Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Swire Pacific.

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Swire Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 9.99% 18.09% 5.12% Swire Pacific N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swire Pacific has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Swire Pacific on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Motorcycles segment focuses on the premium segment. The Financial Services segment offers credit financing, leasing and other services to retail customers. The Other Entities segment includes holding and group financing activities. The company was founded on March 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages two hotels in Hong Kong and four hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides scheduled passenger and cargo services, and aviation maintenance and repair services. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 239 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute refreshing soft drinks to consumers. The company's Marine Services division owns and operates offshore support vessels servicing the energy industry in the offshore production and exploration region outside the United States; and has a windfarm installation business, as well as offshore drilling, production, exploration, platform construction, subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair business. It operates a fleet of 61 offshore support vessels. The company's Trading & Industrial division retails and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its 172 retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of 546 bakery stores; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; and offers waste management services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.