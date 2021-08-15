Analyzing FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get FOMO alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FOMO and OFS Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A OFS Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

OFS Capital has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.17%. Given OFS Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OFS Capital is more favorable than FOMO.

Risk & Volatility

FOMO has a beta of 7.95, indicating that its share price is 695% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFS Capital has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and OFS Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A N/A -446.41% OFS Capital 92.88% 7.19% 2.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of OFS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of OFS Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FOMO and OFS Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO $90,000.00 96.24 -$1.64 million N/A N/A OFS Capital $45.47 million 3.07 $3.69 million $0.92 11.33

OFS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Summary

OFS Capital beats FOMO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides germicidal disinfection of air and hard surfaces across the commercial and residential landscape. It also offers personal protective equipment, as well as turn-key lighting solutions for a range of clients. In addition, it provides energy efficiency consulting and sustainability solutions. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. and changed its name to FOMO Corp. in December 2019. FOMO Corp. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, value added distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The firm invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $20 million, revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA more than $3 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with debt investment values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, subordinated/ mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.

Receive News & Ratings for FOMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.