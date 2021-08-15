Analyzing Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) & Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) and Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) are both process industries companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

This table compares Nine Dragons Paper and Veritiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Dragons Paper N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Veritiv $6.35 billion 0.20 $34.20 million $3.64 23.05

Veritiv has higher revenue and earnings than Nine Dragons Paper.

Profitability

This table compares Nine Dragons Paper and Veritiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Dragons Paper N/A N/A N/A Veritiv 0.90% 14.72% 3.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nine Dragons Paper and Veritiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Dragons Paper 0 1 1 0 2.50 Veritiv 0 0 1 0 3.00

Veritiv has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.49%. Given Veritiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veritiv is more favorable than Nine Dragons Paper.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of Veritiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Veritiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Veritiv beats Nine Dragons Paper on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper. It also provides recycled printing and writing paper, such as uncoated wood-free paper and office paper; capacitor tissue paper; low and high voltage, ultra-high-voltage transformer coil winding, and heat-resistant insulating paper; and recycled and kraft pulp. It also distributes its products in Vietnam, Malaysia, and the United States. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China. Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of Best Result Holdings Limited.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format and specialty paper products, graphics consumables and graphics equipment primarily in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The Publishing segment involves in sale and distribution of coated and uncoated commercial printing papers to publishers, retailers, converters, printers and specialty businesses for use in magazines, catalogs, books, directories, gaming, couponing, retail inserts and direct mail. The Packaging segment provides standard as well as custom and comprehensive packaging solutions for customers based in North America and in key global markets. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room and other supplies such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sani

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.