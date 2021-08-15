Analyzing Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) & Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX)

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Surmodics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Surmodics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Adynxx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Surmodics has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adynxx has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Surmodics and Adynxx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surmodics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Surmodics currently has a consensus target price of $65.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.35%. Given Surmodics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Surmodics is more favorable than Adynxx.

Profitability

This table compares Surmodics and Adynxx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surmodics 6.86% 7.00% 5.56% Adynxx N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surmodics and Adynxx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surmodics $94.86 million 7.77 $1.12 million $0.13 408.46 Adynxx $2.22 million N/A -$8.42 million N/A N/A

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than Adynxx.

Summary

Surmodics beats Adynxx on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc. engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices, surface modification coating technologies, as well as drug-delivery coating technologies. The In Vitro Diagnostics segment consists of component products and technologies for diagnostic test kits and biomedical research applications. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

