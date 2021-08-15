Analyzing Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV)

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

This table compares Westport Fuel Systems and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westport Fuel Systems 1.83% 5.08% 1.53% Unrivaled Brands -161.97% -25.39% -13.86%

23.8% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westport Fuel Systems and Unrivaled Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westport Fuel Systems $252.50 million 2.73 -$7.36 million ($0.05) -89.00 Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 4.92 -$30.12 million N/A N/A

Westport Fuel Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Westport Fuel Systems and Unrivaled Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westport Fuel Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westport Fuel Systems presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 192.13%. Given Westport Fuel Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westport Fuel Systems is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Risk & Volatility

Westport Fuel Systems has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westport Fuel Systems beats Unrivaled Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc. (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. The CWI Joint Venture segment serves the medium and heavy-duty on highway engine markets. The Corporate segment refers to the public company activities, corporate oversight, and general administrative duties. The company was founded on March 20, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.