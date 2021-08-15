Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Short Interest Up 140.0% in July

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AGCZ opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Andes Gold has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
About Andes Gold
See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Andes Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andes Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.