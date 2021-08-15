Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$39.50

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.67.

Shares of AND stock opened at C$43.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 41.04. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$31.81 and a 52-week high of C$50.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

