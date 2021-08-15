Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the July 15th total of 567,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 755,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 84,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGLOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 target price on Anglo American and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

