Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.76). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 131.80 ($1.72), with a volume of 147,054 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £281.37 million and a P/E ratio of -12.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06.

In other news, insider Julian Treger acquired 35,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700 ($64,933.37). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 608,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,120,000.

About Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

