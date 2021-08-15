Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 1,276.5% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of APMSF remained flat at $$46.18 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.18. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

