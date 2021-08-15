Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO opened at $59.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.69.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,228,999 shares of company stock worth $131,162,910. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

