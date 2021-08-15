Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) PT Raised to $73.00

Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 365.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 97.7% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 92,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

