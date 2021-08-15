Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) PT Raised to $73.00

Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 365.26% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
