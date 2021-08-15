AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Cowen

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $32.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APPH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ APPH opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.08. AppHarvest has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 12.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 358.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 409,709 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at about $747,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 24.1% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

