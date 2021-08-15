Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $15.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

APLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,441.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APLE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.80. 934,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,255. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.22.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. Research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

