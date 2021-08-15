AppLovin Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for AppLovin in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01).

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of APP opened at $56.46 on Friday. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.24.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 15,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas acquired 16,883 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.23 per share, with a total value of $999,980.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582,380.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $302,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.