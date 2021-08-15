Apria (NYSE:APR) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.72

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.72 and last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 2500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

APR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Apria by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 320,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,765,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,516,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Apria Company Profile (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

