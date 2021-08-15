APY.Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $21.62 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001168 BTC on major exchanges. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $21.62 million and $455,265.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00048790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00129767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00154376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,314.45 or 1.00088811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.39 or 0.00878238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.59 or 0.07067970 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,997,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

