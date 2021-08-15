ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

OTCMKTS:AETUF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,914. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.62. ARC Resources has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.86.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

