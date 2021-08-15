Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives $65.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.40. 2,458,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 78,724 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 261,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.