Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives $15.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACRE. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. 244,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $696.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 70.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 20.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 67,820 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,655,000 after buying an additional 133,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,193,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 248.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 30,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

