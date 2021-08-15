Ares Protocol (ARES) Reaches Market Cap of $6.75 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $6.75 million and $1.19 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded up 75.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00048465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00130215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00154993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,009.88 or 0.99851015 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00878855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.59 or 0.07071817 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,695,776 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

