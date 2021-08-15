ARGA Investment Management LP Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 50.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,368 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.92. 25,173,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,983,646. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.60.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

