ARGA Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

ARGA Investment Management LP reduced its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,081,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71,430 shares during the period. Weibo accounts for approximately 8.7% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Weibo were worth $109,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WB. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter valued at about $2,102,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,364,000 after buying an additional 129,134 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Weibo by 312.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,029,000 after buying an additional 1,396,180 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,854. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.07. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

