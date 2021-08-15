ARGA Investment Management LP Raises Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 0.4% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 183.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.16, for a total value of $306,772.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133 shares in the company, valued at $26,564.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $198.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,621. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

