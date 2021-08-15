ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 9,699 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 24.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 128.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,291.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 378,094 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after buying an additional 61,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,391. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

