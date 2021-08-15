Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Buys 310 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.88. 1,355,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.56. The company has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,057 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,374 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.