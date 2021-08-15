Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 87.5% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,996,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pfizer by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Pfizer by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 74,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 46,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $48.48. 35,053,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,667,410. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $271.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

