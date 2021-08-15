Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 557 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.82 on Friday, hitting $540.74. The company had a trading volume of 541,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,696. The company has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.