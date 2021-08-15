Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 314 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,721 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,522,000 after buying an additional 1,849,666 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after buying an additional 1,605,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 88.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,013,000 after buying an additional 1,454,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.69.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,999,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

