Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for 1.5% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Waters by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Waters by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Waters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Waters by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Waters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,938,197 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Waters stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $405.27. The stock had a trading volume of 188,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,733. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $405.33. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $364.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

