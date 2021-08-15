Argyle Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,623,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,440,839,000 after buying an additional 2,050,610 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 26.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,971 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 498.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980,186 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,139,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $464,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,343 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 36.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,063 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,032. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC increased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

