ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 4,770.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amarillo National Bank grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKF opened at $52.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

