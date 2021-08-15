ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Stake Increased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKG. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 490.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 337.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $82.21 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $52.80 and a 1 year high of $115.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.80.

