Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 28,960 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of Hercules Capital worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.18 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

