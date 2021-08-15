Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $810,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.1% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.8% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 39.4% during the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $28,010,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $264.21 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $273.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.92. The company has a market cap of $253.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.