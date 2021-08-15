Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 205 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Waste Management by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 519,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after acquiring an additional 55,098 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 74.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 248,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after acquiring an additional 106,398 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $150.61 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $151.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,926 shares of company stock worth $25,654,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

