ARMOR Hits Market Cap of $25.82 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, ARMOR has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $25.82 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00048790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00129767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00154376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,314.45 or 1.00088811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.39 or 0.00878238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.59 or 0.07067970 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,140,747 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

