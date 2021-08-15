Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.21. 890,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,621. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

