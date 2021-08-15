Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. The Southern accounts for 1.6% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.53. 3,630,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986,868. The company has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.05.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

